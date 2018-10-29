|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|23
|Newfoundland
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|30
|24
|Reading
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|24
|22
|Brampton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|20
|Manchester
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|25
|26
|Worcester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Maine
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|29
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|22
|9
|Orlando
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|26
|25
|South Carolina
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|30
|29
|Norfolk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|18
|Florida
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|14
|16
|Greenville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|19
|29
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|23
|19
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Indy
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Kalamazoo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
|Wheeling
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|10
|22
|16
|Tulsa
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|18
|12
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|13
|Idaho
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Allen
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|24
|30
|Wichita
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Rapid City
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|19
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 3, Brampton 1
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1
Reading 5, Wheeling 2
Rapid City 2, Allen 0
No games scheduled
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
