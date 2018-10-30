All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 24 Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 31 29 Reading 7 3 1 1 2 9 24 22 Brampton 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 20 Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 26 Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 17 Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 9 Orlando 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 25 South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29 Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 18 Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15 Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16 Greenville 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 29 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 21 Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16 Kalamazoo 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 20 Indy 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23 Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 16 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 0 2 0 10 22 16 Tulsa 5 4 0 0 1 9 18 12 Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13 Idaho 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 21 Allen 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 30 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14 Rapid City 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2, SO

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 1

Idaho at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

