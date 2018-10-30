Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 30, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 24
Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 31 29
Reading 7 3 1 1 2 9 24 22
Brampton 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 20
Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 26
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 17
Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 9
Orlando 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 25
South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29
Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 18
Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15
Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16
Greenville 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 29
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 21
Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16
Kalamazoo 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 20
Indy 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23
Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 16
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 6 4 0 2 0 10 22 16
Tulsa 5 4 0 0 1 9 18 12
Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13
Idaho 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 21
Allen 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 30
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14
Rapid City 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2, SO

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 1

Idaho at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

