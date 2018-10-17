Listen Live Sports

ECU women’s basketball coach resigns amid internal review

October 17, 2018 1:20 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina says women’s basketball coach Heather Macy has resigned, effective immediately.

Macy’s announcement Wednesday came after the school’s compliance office conducted an internal review of the program. School spokesman Tom McClellan said he was unable to say what specifically was being reviewed.

Macy says she regrets “my misunderstanding about practice rules” and resigned “to save the university and the team from any unnecessary distractions.”

The school says she will be reassigned within the athletic department until her contract expires on Dec. 17.

Macy went 134-117 in eight seasons and is the winningest coach in program history.

ECU says assistant Chad Killinger will serve as interim head coach.

