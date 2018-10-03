Listen Live Sports

Edmonton Oilers edge Cologne 4-3 in OT in exhibition game

October 3, 2018 2:49 pm
 
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Ryan Strome scored with 2:53 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the German league’s Cologne Sharks 4-3 in an exhibition game Wednesday.

Strome redirected a pass from Ethan Bear for the winner. Tobias Rieder, Milan Lucic and Ty Rattie also scored for the Oilers, who outshot the Sharks 37-19. The game was a homecoming for Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, a Cologne native. He had one assist. Jason Akeson, Moritz Muller and Ben Hanowski scored for Cologne.

The Oilers used the game as a tuneup for their season opener in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday against New Jersey. The Devils beat SC Bern 3-2 in overtime in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday in another European exhibition.

