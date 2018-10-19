Listen Live Sports

Ellison suspended from IU, permanently dismissed from team

October 19, 2018 7:51 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Morgan Ellison has been suspended for 2 1/2 years from Indiana University in a sexual assault case, dismissing him permanently from the football team.

The university announced the suspension Friday, saying the ban from all university-related activities resulted in the running back’s permanent dismissal from the team.

Two weeks ago, a university panel said it determined Ellison sexually assaulted a female student. Ellison has not been charged with a crime.

Ellison led the Hoosiers in rushing last season as a freshman. He was suspended indefinitely before the opener this year.

