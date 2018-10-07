Listen Live Sports

Eovaldi to start Game 3 instead of Porcello

October 7, 2018 5:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston will start former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi rather than Rick Porcello against New York in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Monday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he made the decision because Porcello pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief in Friday’s opener and he wanted to give him an extra day of rest. Porcello is scheduled to pitch Game 4 on Tuesday.

Eovaldi was 3-3 with a 3.33 in 11 starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July. The 28-year-old right-hander, who throws at 97-98 mph, allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year against the Yankees. He pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and ’16 before injuring his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery for the second time.

New York starts Luis Severino in Game 3, followed by CC Sabathia. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

