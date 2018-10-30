Falcons continue to bolster OL, sign veteran Zane Beadles

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued to fortify their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Zane Beadles.

Beadles spent the last two seasons with San Francisco following a combined six seasons as a starter with Denver and Jacksonville. The 2012 Pro Bowl selection with the Broncos was released by the 49ers before the season.

The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve last week with a broken right ankle after losing left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury last month.

The addition of Beadles comes after the Falcons (3-4), who play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday, signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor last week.

The team waived defensive lineman Michael Bennett IV on Tuesday to clear a spot for Beadles.

