Falcons right guard Fusco has season-ending ankle injury

October 23, 2018 4:24 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.

Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win .

Quinn says Ben Garland, who replaced Fusco, “did well.” The Falcons (3-4) are entering their bye week following their second straight win.

The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury. Three defensive starters — safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones — are on injured reserve. Jones may return from his foot injury this season.

Running back Devonta Freeman also is on IR with a groin injury.

