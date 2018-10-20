Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Farri has career day as Monmouth rolls over Campbell 38-21

October 20, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Juwon Farri rushed for a career-best 239 yards with two touchdowns to help Monmouth to its fifth victory and first Big South win, rolling over Campbell 38-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Schoer blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter to keep Monmouth (5-2, 1-0), ahead by ten.

Farri busted in from the 1 for a 17-7 lead in the second quarter and sprinted in for another score from the 24 in the third.

Campbell stayed close, trailing 17-14 at the break, and 31-21 going into the final quarter. Monmouth’s Devell Jones scored from the 1 for the final score after a four-play, 77-yard drive early in the final quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Hawks ran for 298 yards while limiting Campbell to 54 yards rushing as Monmouth picked up a record ninth straight home victory.

Daniel Smith threw for 182 yards and one score for Campbell (5-2, 0-1) which is off to its best start in program history.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle