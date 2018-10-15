Listen Live Sports

Father of Kompany elected mayor of Brussels municipality

October 15, 2018 8:45 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The father of Belgium defender Vincent Kompany will become mayor of a Brussels municipality after his party won Sunday’s elections.

The Manchester City defender says in a video message that his father is the “first black mayor in Belgium — ever” before erupting in cheers.

Pierre Kompany, who came from the former Belgian colony Congo, and his party agreed to a coalition with two other groups to take over in Ganshoren, a town of about 25,000 people which is part of the Brussels region.

