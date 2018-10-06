Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Dallas beats Orlando City 2-0

October 6, 2018 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera and Victor Ulloa scored back-to-back goals in the second half and FC Dallas beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Mosquera gave FC Dallas (16-6-9) the lead in the 63rd minute, finishing into the upper right corner at the end of a four-pass buildup.

Ulloa headed home Maxi Urruti’s free kick to make it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

The game was stopped in the 80th minute due to severe weather in the area. The delay lasted 68 minutes.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

FC Dallas padded its lead atop the Western Conference to four points over Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC. All three teams have three games to play.

Orlando City (7-19-4) extended its winless streak to 11 games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn