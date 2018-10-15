Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

October 15, 2018 1:48 pm
 
Oct. 15
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota St. (26) 6-0 650 1
2. Kennesaw St. 6-1 622 2
3. South Dakota St. 4-1 598 5
4. Jacksonville St. 5-1 558 7
5. James Madison 5-2 547 8
6. McNeese 5-1 491 9
7. Illinois St. 5-1 465 12
8. Eastern Washington 5-2 459 3
9. Weber St. 4-2 451 13
10. Sam Houston St. 4-2 375 14
11. Elon 4-2 346 6
12. Wofford 4-2 343 4
13. Colgate 5-? 301 17
14. Towson 6-0 297 18
15. Central Arkansas 4-2 292 16
16. UC Davis 5-1 279 19
17. Stony Brook 5-2 187 20
18. North Carolina A&T 5-2 184 10
18. Princeton 5-0 184 21
20. Maine 4-2 176 22
21. East Tennessee St. 6-1 134 24
22. Nicholls 4-3 131 11
23. Rhode Island 4-2 129 15
24. Dartmouth 5-0 74 NR
25. Delaware 4-2 64 NR

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 37; Northern Iowa 15; Montana St. 13; Idaho St. 12; Florida A&M 11; Chattanooga 8; Missouri St. 8; Montana 4; Northern Arizona 2; Villanova 2; South Dakota 1.

