FCS Coaches Poll

Oct. 15 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota St. (26) 6-0 650 1 2. Kennesaw St. 6-1 622 2 3. South Dakota St. 4-1 598 5 4. Jacksonville St. 5-1 558 7 5. James Madison 5-2 547 8 6. McNeese 5-1 491 9 7. Illinois St. 5-1 465 12 8. Eastern Washington 5-2 459 3 9. Weber St. 4-2 451 13 10. Sam Houston St. 4-2 375 14 11. Elon 4-2 346 6 12. Wofford 4-2 343 4 13. Colgate 5-? 301 17 14. Towson 6-0 297 18 15. Central Arkansas 4-2 292 16 16. UC Davis 5-1 279 19 17. Stony Brook 5-2 187 20 18. North Carolina A&T 5-2 184 10 18. Princeton 5-0 184 21 20. Maine 4-2 176 22 21. East Tennessee St. 6-1 134 24 22. Nicholls 4-3 131 11 23. Rhode Island 4-2 129 15 24. Dartmouth 5-0 74 NR 25. Delaware 4-2 64 NR

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 37; Northern Iowa 15; Montana St. 13; Idaho St. 12; Florida A&M 11; Chattanooga 8; Missouri St. 8; Montana 4; Northern Arizona 2; Villanova 2; South Dakota 1.

