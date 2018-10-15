FCS Coaches Poll

|Oct. 15
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota St. (26)
|6-0
|650
|1
|2. Kennesaw St.
|6-1
|622
|2
|3. South Dakota St.
|4-1
|598
|5
|4. Jacksonville St.
|5-1
|558
|7
|5. James Madison
|5-2
|547
|8
|6. McNeese
|5-1
|491
|9
|7. Illinois St.
|5-1
|465
|12
|8. Eastern Washington
|5-2
|459
|3
|9. Weber St.
|4-2
|451
|13
|10. Sam Houston St.
|4-2
|375
|14
|11. Elon
|4-2
|346
|6
|12. Wofford
|4-2
|343
|4
|13. Colgate
|5-?
|301
|17
|14. Towson
|6-0
|297
|18
|15. Central Arkansas
|4-2
|292
|16
|16. UC Davis
|5-1
|279
|19
|17. Stony Brook
|5-2
|187
|20
|18. North Carolina A&T
|5-2
|184
|10
|18. Princeton
|5-0
|184
|21
|20. Maine
|4-2
|176
|22
|21. East Tennessee St.
|6-1
|134
|24
|22. Nicholls
|4-3
|131
|11
|23. Rhode Island
|4-2
|129
|15
|24. Dartmouth
|5-0
|74
|NR
|25. Delaware
|4-2
|64
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 37; Northern Iowa 15; Montana St. 13; Idaho St. 12; Florida A&M 11; Chattanooga 8; Missouri St. 8; Montana 4; Northern Arizona 2; Villanova 2; South Dakota 1.
