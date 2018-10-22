FCS Coaches Poll

Oct. 22 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 7-0 650 1 2. Kennesaw State 6-1 623 2 3. James Madison 5-2 595 5 4. Eastern Washington 5-2 559 8 5. Weber State 5-2 550 9 6. Elon 5-2 486 11 7. Wofford 5-2 448 12 8. South Dakota State 4-2 443 3 9. Illinois State 5-2 424 7 10. Towson 6-1 390 14 11. Colgate 6-0 379 13 12. Jacksonville State 5-2 363 4 13. UC Davis 6-1 343 16 14. Central Arkansas 5-2 324 15 15. Stony Brook 6-2 299 17 16. McNeese 5-2 270 6 17. Princeton 6-0 222 18 18. N.C. A&T 6-2 216 18 19. Nicholls 4-3 137 22 20. Dartmouth 6-0 135 24 21. Delaware 5-2 128 25 22. Sam Houston State 4-3 118 10 23. Northern Iowa 4-3 104 NR 24. North Dakota 5-2 90 NR 25. ETSU 6-2 72 21

Others receiving votes: Maine 17, Southeast Missouri State 17, Chattanooga 14, Idaho State 12, Florida A&M 7, Rhode Island 7, Incarnate Word 5, Montana State 3.

