Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FCS Coaches Poll

October 22, 2018 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oct. 22
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 7-0 650 1
2. Kennesaw State 6-1 623 2
3. James Madison 5-2 595 5
4. Eastern Washington 5-2 559 8
5. Weber State 5-2 550 9
6. Elon 5-2 486 11
7. Wofford 5-2 448 12
8. South Dakota State 4-2 443 3
9. Illinois State 5-2 424 7
10. Towson 6-1 390 14
11. Colgate 6-0 379 13
12. Jacksonville State 5-2 363 4
13. UC Davis 6-1 343 16
14. Central Arkansas 5-2 324 15
15. Stony Brook 6-2 299 17
16. McNeese 5-2 270 6
17. Princeton 6-0 222 18
18. N.C. A&T 6-2 216 18
19. Nicholls 4-3 137 22
20. Dartmouth 6-0 135 24
21. Delaware 5-2 128 25
22. Sam Houston State 4-3 118 10
23. Northern Iowa 4-3 104 NR
24. North Dakota 5-2 90 NR
25. ETSU 6-2 72 21

Others receiving votes: Maine 17, Southeast Missouri State 17, Chattanooga 14, Idaho State 12, Florida A&M 7, Rhode Island 7, Incarnate Word 5, Montana State 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born