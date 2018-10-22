FCS Coaches Poll

|Oct. 22
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|7-0
|650
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|6-1
|623
|2
|3. James Madison
|5-2
|595
|5
|4. Eastern Washington
|5-2
|559
|8
|5. Weber State
|5-2
|550
|9
|6. Elon
|5-2
|486
|11
|7. Wofford
|5-2
|448
|12
|8. South Dakota State
|4-2
|443
|3
|9. Illinois State
|5-2
|424
|7
|10. Towson
|6-1
|390
|14
|11. Colgate
|6-0
|379
|13
|12. Jacksonville State
|5-2
|363
|4
|13. UC Davis
|6-1
|343
|16
|14. Central Arkansas
|5-2
|324
|15
|15. Stony Brook
|6-2
|299
|17
|16. McNeese
|5-2
|270
|6
|17. Princeton
|6-0
|222
|18
|18. N.C. A&T
|6-2
|216
|18
|19. Nicholls
|4-3
|137
|22
|20. Dartmouth
|6-0
|135
|24
|21. Delaware
|5-2
|128
|25
|22. Sam Houston State
|4-3
|118
|10
|23. Northern Iowa
|4-3
|104
|NR
|24. North Dakota
|5-2
|90
|NR
|25. ETSU
|6-2
|72
|21
Others receiving votes: Maine 17, Southeast Missouri State 17, Chattanooga 14, Idaho State 12, Florida A&M 7, Rhode Island 7, Incarnate Word 5, Montana State 3.
