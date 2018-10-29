Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FCS Coaches Poll

October 29, 2018 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oct. 29
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0 650 1
2. Kennesaw State 7-1 623 2
3. James Madison 6-2 597 3
4. Eastern Washington 6-2 566 4
5. Weber State 6-2 545 5
6. Elon 5-2 497 6
7. South Dakota State 5-2 481 8
8. Wofford 6-2 480 7
9. UC Davis 7-1 408 13
10. Jacksonville State 6-2 402 12
11. Colgate 7-0 401 11
12. McNeese 6-2 333 16
13. Illinois State 5-3 307 9
14. Princeton 7-0 304 17
15. Towson 6-2 277 10
16. Delaware 6-2 235 21
17. N.C. A&T 6-2 230 18
18. Stony Brook 6-3 229 15
19. Central Arkansas 5-3 193 14
20. Dartmouth 7-0 167 20
20. Nicholls 5-3 167 22
22. Sam Houston State 5-3 115 22
23. ETSU 7-2 101 25
24. Southeast Missouri State 6-2 32 NR
25. North Dakota 5-3 29 24

Others Receiving Votes: Maine 28, Idaho State 25, Chattanooga 12, Northern Iowa 8, Florida A&M 6, Rhode Island 1, San Diego 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president