FCS Coaches Poll

Oct. 29 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0 650 1 2. Kennesaw State 7-1 623 2 3. James Madison 6-2 597 3 4. Eastern Washington 6-2 566 4 5. Weber State 6-2 545 5 6. Elon 5-2 497 6 7. South Dakota State 5-2 481 8 8. Wofford 6-2 480 7 9. UC Davis 7-1 408 13 10. Jacksonville State 6-2 402 12 11. Colgate 7-0 401 11 12. McNeese 6-2 333 16 13. Illinois State 5-3 307 9 14. Princeton 7-0 304 17 15. Towson 6-2 277 10 16. Delaware 6-2 235 21 17. N.C. A&T 6-2 230 18 18. Stony Brook 6-3 229 15 19. Central Arkansas 5-3 193 14 20. Dartmouth 7-0 167 20 20. Nicholls 5-3 167 22 22. Sam Houston State 5-3 115 22 23. ETSU 7-2 101 25 24. Southeast Missouri State 6-2 32 NR 25. North Dakota 5-3 29 24

Others Receiving Votes: Maine 28, Idaho State 25, Chattanooga 12, Northern Iowa 8, Florida A&M 6, Rhode Island 1, San Diego 1.

