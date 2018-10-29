FCS Coaches Poll

|Oct. 29
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|8-0
|650
|1
|2. Kennesaw State
|7-1
|623
|2
|3. James Madison
|6-2
|597
|3
|4. Eastern Washington
|6-2
|566
|4
|5. Weber State
|6-2
|545
|5
|6. Elon
|5-2
|497
|6
|7. South Dakota State
|5-2
|481
|8
|8. Wofford
|6-2
|480
|7
|9. UC Davis
|7-1
|408
|13
|10. Jacksonville State
|6-2
|402
|12
|11. Colgate
|7-0
|401
|11
|12. McNeese
|6-2
|333
|16
|13. Illinois State
|5-3
|307
|9
|14. Princeton
|7-0
|304
|17
|15. Towson
|6-2
|277
|10
|16. Delaware
|6-2
|235
|21
|17. N.C. A&T
|6-2
|230
|18
|18. Stony Brook
|6-3
|229
|15
|19. Central Arkansas
|5-3
|193
|14
|20. Dartmouth
|7-0
|167
|20
|20. Nicholls
|5-3
|167
|22
|22. Sam Houston State
|5-3
|115
|22
|23. ETSU
|7-2
|101
|25
|24. Southeast Missouri State
|6-2
|32
|NR
|25. North Dakota
|5-3
|29
|24
Others Receiving Votes: Maine 28, Idaho State 25, Chattanooga 12, Northern Iowa 8, Florida A&M 6, Rhode Island 1, San Diego 1.
