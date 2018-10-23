Listen Live Sports

Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round

October 23, 2018 3:33 pm
 
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer was tested by Filip Krajinovic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of his hometown tournament Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Federer seemed in control after winning seven straight games to take the first set and lead by a break in the second.

The 35th-ranked Serb then broke Federer’s serve three times, including back-to-back to clinch the set and level the match.

Federer got the key break early in the deciding set and reeled off five straight points when facing three break chances in the sixth game. He clinched the win when Krajinovic sent a backhand long.

Federer next plays Jan-Lennard Struff. The 52nd-ranked German beat Australia’s John Millman, who eliminated Federer at the U.S. Open last month, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

___

