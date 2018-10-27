Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ferguson leads Maine past Albany 28-9

October 27, 2018 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Maine took an early lead and held it, defeating Albany 28-9 on Saturday.

Ferguson was 21-of-30 passing for 244 yards for the Black Bears (5-3, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Ramon Jefferson ran for 93 yards and a score and Earnest Edwards had 114 yards and a touchdown receiving.

Ferguson threw a 77-yard touchdown to Edwards on the first play from scrimmage. Albany’s opening drive stalled when defensive back Darrius Hart intercepted Vincent Testaverde and the Great Danes (2-6, 0-5) failed to earn a first down for the rest of the half, leaving it to the Black Bears to dominate as Ferguson and Jefferson each ran for a touchdown before halftime, giving Maine a 21-0 lead.

A Ferguson interception early in the third quarter led to a 38-yard field goal by Albany’s Ethan Stark and backup quarterback Jeff Undercuffler threw a touchdown in the fourth to cut Maine’s lead to 21-9 with 11:50 to play.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War