Ferland, Martinook, Faulk send Hurricanes past Red Wings 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes dominated Detroit through most of the game, but needed a timely block by defenseman Justin Faulk to beat the Red Wings and snap a three-game losing streak.

Faulk, who also scored a goal, made a crucial short-handed block on a shot by Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou with less than five minutes left and Carolina leading 2-1. Goaltender Petr Mrazek was down and out after making a big save on Frans Nielsen when Athanasiou appeared to have an empty net and a chance to tie the game.

But Faulk blocked the shot in the crease.

“We put ourselves in a tough spot. I got beat and Petr made a huge save on the back door on Nielsen,” Faulk said. “Then full scramble mode, everyone is diving around.”

Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal Carolina’s 3-1 victory.

Michael Ferland scored in his fourth straight game and Sebastian Aho assisted on Ferland’s second-period goal. The assist stretched his season-opening points streak to nine games (four goals and 10 assists), surpassing the franchise record of eight by Victor Rask (2016-17).

“There was no doubt who was the better team. I’ve liked our game. I’ve liked it all year,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Mrazek, who was drafted by Detroit in 2010 and played a number of seasons with the Red Wings, made 20 saves.

“It always feel great when you win,” Mrazek said. “It doesn’t matter which team or where you are, especially after the three losses we had. I’m really happy today.”

Athanasiou scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots in the loss. The Red Wings were outshot 36-12 in the first two periods.

“That’s 100 percent inexcusable, to not be ready to work, to not be ready to compete at the start of the game through the second period,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

Athanasiou made it 2-1 with 7:58 left when he tapped in a pass from Thomas Vanek. It was Athanasious’s third goal.

Faulk’s power-play goal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first period. He got his first goal of the season on a slap shot from the high slot area, about 15 feet inside the blue line.

Ferland made it 2-0 at 8:05 into the second period with a power-play goal. He beat Howard from the inside edge of the left circle. It was Ferland’s sixth goal.

The Hurricanes outshot the Red Wings 21-6 in the first period.

NOTE: Carolina wore their third jerseys, which are black with red numbers and letters with white trim and the team’s logo in red, white and black. … Detroit did not get its first shot until 13:30 into the game, when rookie defensemen Dennis Cholowski managed a shot from the high slot. The Hurricanes had 14 shots by then.

