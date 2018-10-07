Fight Schedule

Oct. 7

At Yokohama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 12, for Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Kiryl Relikh vs. Eduard Troyanovsky, 12, for Relihk’s WBA junior welterweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ken Shiro vs. Milan Melindo, 12, for Shiro’s WBC junior flyweight title.

Oct. 13

At Ekaterinburg, Russia, Zolani Tete vs. Mikhael Aloyan, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Neb. (ESPN), Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

Oct. 18

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Jason Quigley vs. Freddy Hernandez, 10, for Quigley’s NABF middleweight title.

Oct. 20

At Melbourne, Australia, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin, 12, for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title.

At TD Garden, Boston, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. James Tennyson, 12, for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title; Kid Galahad vs. Toka Kahn Clary, 12, featherweights.

At CFE Arena, Orlando, Fla., Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney, 12, for Rodriguez’s IBF bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Mateusz Masternak, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals);

At Park Theater, Las Vegas, Ryota Murata vs. Rob Brant, 12, for Murata’s WBA middleweight title; Maxim Dadashev vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, junior welterweights.

Oct. 21

At Manila, Philippines, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin, 12, for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title; Lee Haskins vs. Kenny Demecillo, 12, bantamweights.

Oct. 27

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans, 12, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title.

At Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan, 12, junior welterweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit, 12, for Baranchyks’ IBF super lightweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

Nov. 3

At Glasgow, Scotland, Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin, 12, for Taylor’s WBC Silver super lightweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Burnett’s WBA Super World bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At Don Haskins Convention Center, El Paso, Texas, Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title.

Nov. 10

At Manchester, England, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew, 12, for Usyk’s WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO cruiserweight title.

At UIC Pavilion, Chicago, Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

Dec. 1

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title.

At Quebec City (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC light heavyweight title.

Dec. 8

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title and Pedraza’s WBO lightweight title.

Dec. 15

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Fielding’s WBA regular super middleweight title.

