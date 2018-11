Fight Schedule

By The Associated Press

Nov. 3

At The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin, 12, for Taylor’s WBC Silver super lightweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Burnett’s WBA Super World bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At The Aviator Sports and Events Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., Sullivan Barrera vs. Seanie Monaghan, 10, light heavyweights.

At Don Haskins Convention Center, El Paso, Texas, Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title.

Nov. 10

At Manchester (England) Arena, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew, 12, for Usyk’s WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO cruiserweight title; Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan, 12, lightweights; Joe Cordina vs. Scotty Cardle, 12, for Cordina’s Commonwealth lightweight title.

At UIC Pavilion, Chicago, Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

Nov. 12

At Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Tomoki Kameda vs. Abigail Medina, 12, for the vacant WBC interim junior featherweight title.

Nov. 16

At Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City (ESPN), Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo, 12, for Hooker’s WBO junior welterweight title; Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Roberto Arriaza, 12, weltereweights.

Nov. 24

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (HBO), Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title.

Dec. 1

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title.

At Videotron Centre, Quebec City (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12, for Stevenson’s WBC light heavyweight title.

Dec. 8

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBA lightweight title and Pedraza’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs Mason Menard, 10, lightweights.

Dec. 15

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Fielding’s WBA regular super middleweight title.

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; JJ Metcalf vs. Liam Williams, 12, junior middleweights.

