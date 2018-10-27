Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fine, Torrey lead North Texas past Rice 41-17

October 27, 2018 7:49 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Fine passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and DeAndre Torrey ran for 130 yards and scored four times as North Texas rolled to a 41-17 victory over Rice in a Conference USA West Division matchup on Saturday.

Rico Bussey Jr. totaled 145 receiving yards, including a 68-yard TD catch from Fine that gave the Mean Green (7-2, 3-2) a 10-7 lead after one quarter. Torrey scored on an 11-yard run early in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 17-7. Haden Tobola’s 27-yard field goal on the last play of the first half left the Owls (1-8, 0-5) trailing 17-10.

Rice knotted the score on its first possession of the second half, scoring on Wiley Green’s 3-yard TD toss to Aaron Cephus after Anthony Ekpe forced a Bussey Jr. fumble on the second-half kickoff that was recovered by Jack Fox and gave the Owls the ball at the North Texas 25.

But it was all Mean Green after that. Cole Hedlund’s 23-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the third gave North Texas a 20-17 lead and the Mean Green pulled away with three fourth-quarter TDs by Torrey — a 5-yard pass from Fine followed by scoring runs of 14 and 12 yards.

