Fire-Atlanta United, Sums

Chicago 1 0—1 Atlanta 2 0—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Escobar, 1, 9th minute; 2, Chicago, De Leeuw, 2 (Mihailovic), 24th; 3, Atlanta, Kappelhof, 0 (own goal), 26th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Patrick McLain, Stefan Cleveland; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Remedi, 80th. Chicago, Kappelhof, 72nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Cameron Blanchard; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.

A_71,812.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst; Julian Gressel, Chris McCann, Eric Remedi; Ezequiel Barco (Kevin Kratz, 86th), Andrew Carleton (Jeff Larentowicz, 67th), Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Chicago_Patrick McLain; Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos (Matt Polster, 73rd), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Yura Movsisyan, 74th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Raheem Edwards, 64th), Nemanja Nikolic.

