Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fire-Atlanta United, Sums

October 21, 2018 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 1 0—1
Atlanta 2 0—2

First half_1, Atlanta, Escobar, 1, 9th minute; 2, Chicago, De Leeuw, 2 (Mihailovic), 24th; 3, Atlanta, Kappelhof, 0 (own goal), 26th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Patrick McLain, Stefan Cleveland; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Remedi, 80th. Chicago, Kappelhof, 72nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Cameron Blanchard; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.

A_71,812.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst; Julian Gressel, Chris McCann, Eric Remedi; Ezequiel Barco (Kevin Kratz, 86th), Andrew Carleton (Jeff Larentowicz, 67th), Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Chicago_Patrick McLain; Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos (Matt Polster, 73rd), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Yura Movsisyan, 74th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Raheem Edwards, 64th), Nemanja Nikolic.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born