Fired Ohio St assistant Smith pleads guilty to lesser charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fired Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and an Ohio court issued a three-year protective order that keeps him away from his ex-wife.

Smith had been facing a criminal trespass charge stemming from a May dispute. According to Delaware Municipal Court documents, he pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was fined $150.

Smith said in a Twitter post he agreed to plead guilty to avoid the cost of a trial and end the situation.

Courtney Smith’s agreed to the deal because “a public trial would have had a negative impact on the children, and their safety and well-being has always been her priority,” according to a statement from her attorney.

Zach Smith was fired in July by coach Urban Meyer after domestic violence allegations surfaced. Meyer later was suspended for three games for his handling of it.

Smith was not criminally charged with domestic violence.

