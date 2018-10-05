Listen Live Sports

Flamengo-Magic, Box

October 5, 2018 9:27 pm
 
FLAMENGO (82)

Souza 4-9 8-8 19, Nesbitt 1-8 1-2 4, Varejao 4-12 6-6 14, Balbi 1-9 0-0 2, Ramos 3-9 0-0 7, Mineiro 3-8 1-2 8, Rossetto 0-2 1-2 1, Barbosa 3-10 2-2 8, Miranda 0-0 0-0 0, Crescenzi 2-2 0-0 6, Luz 1-3 0-0 3, Vitor 2-5 0-0 4, Alexandre 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 26-84 21-24 82.

ORLANDO (119)

Iwundu 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 10-12 6-7 29, Vucevic 8-16 4-4 21, Augustin 3-7 2-2 8, Fournier 2-4 0-0 5, Frazier Jr. 4-6 3-3 11, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 2-7 2-2 6, Birch 0-0 2-2 2, Bamba 5-7 0-0 12, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Caupain 1-4 0-0 2, Angola 2-3 0-0 6, Grant 2-4 2-2 6, Simmons 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-81 21-22 119.

Flamengo 16 27 20 19— 82
Orlando 31 36 26 26—119

3-Point Goals_Flamengo 9-27 (Souza 3-5, Crescenzi 2-2, Luz 1-2, Nesbitt 1-3, Mineiro 1-4, Ramos 1-5, Alexandre 0-1, Balbi 0-2, Barbosa 0-3), Orlando 10-23 (Gordon 3-4, Bamba 2-2, Angola 2-3, Iwundu 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Caupain 0-1, Martin 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-2, Augustin 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Flamengo 38 (Varejao 12), Orlando 47 (Bamba 9). Assists_Flamengo 16 (Balbi 8), Orlando 28 (Grant 7). Total Fouls_Flamengo 25, Orlando 21. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_14,667 (18,846).

