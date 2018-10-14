Flames-Avalanche Sum

Calgary 0 1 1 1—3 Colorado 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 6 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 0:11. 2, Colorado, Compher 3 (Barrie, Cole), 2:40.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Stone), 10:52.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 4, 18:06.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 2 (Brodie, Monahan), 0:46.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-17-12-2_41. Colorado 17-6-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 1-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 3-0-1 (41-38).

A_17,334 (18,007). T_2:39.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

