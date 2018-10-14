Flames-Avalanche Sums

Calgary 0 1 1 1—3 Colorado 2 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 6 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 0:11. 2, Colorado, Compher 3 (Barrie, Cole), 2:40. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (slashing), 13:04; Soderberg, COL, (tripping), 16:14.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Stone), 10:52. Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (delay of game), 4:23; Cole, COL, (tripping), 12:44; MacKinnon, COL, (holding), 16:01.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 4, 18:06. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (roughing), 7:19; Bennett, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (roughing), 7:19; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 7:19; Soderberg, COL, (hooking), 12:16.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 2 (Monahan, Brodie), 0:46. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-17-12-2_41. Colorado 17-6-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 3-0-0 (41-38).

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

