Flames-Blues Sum

October 11, 2018 11:16 pm
 
Calgary 1 0 2—3
St. Louis 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Neal 1 (Bennett, Dube), 7:32. 2, St. Louis, Steen 1 (Kyrou, Bouwmeester), 7:44. 3, St. Louis, Perron 1 (Schenn), 9:48. 4, St. Louis, Edmundson 1 (Thomas, Barbashev), 17:22.

Second Period_5, St. Louis, Perron 2 (Schenn, Steen), 4:05 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Perron 3 (Schwartz, Schenn), 19:24 (pp).

Third Period_7, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Czarnik, Tkachuk), 8:17. 8, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Lindholm, Giordano), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-11-15_34. St. Louis 14-10-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 6.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 2-2-0 (24 shots-19 saves), Rittich 0-0-0 (8-8). St. Louis, Allen 1-1-1 (34-31).

A_16,403 (19,150). T_2:37.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.

