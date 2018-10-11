Flames-Blues Sum

Calgary 1 0 2—3 St. Louis 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Neal 1 (Bennett, Dube), 7:32. 2, St. Louis, Steen 1 (Bouwmeester, Kyrou), 7:44. 3, St. Louis, Perron 1 (Schenn), 9:48. 4, St. Louis, Edmundson 1 (Barbashev, Thomas), 17:22.

Second Period_5, St. Louis, Perron 2 (Schenn, Steen), 4:05 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Perron 3 (Schenn, Schwartz), 19:24 (pp).

Third Period_7, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Tkachuk, Czarnik), 8:17. 8, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Giordano, Lindholm), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-11-15_34. St. Louis 14-10-8_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 6.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 2-2-0 (24 shots-19 saves), Rittich 0-0-0 (8-8). St. Louis, Allen 1-1-1 (34-31).

A_16,403 (19,150). T_2:37.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.