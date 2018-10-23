Listen Live Sports

Flames-Canadiens Sum

October 23, 2018 10:12 pm
 
Calgary 1 0 1—2
Montreal 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 4 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 16:46.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Petry 1 (Domi, Drouin), 15:50 (pp). 3, Montreal, Gallagher 5 (Domi, Petry), 17:29 (pp). 4, Montreal, Drouin 3 (Ouellet), 19:11.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Lindholm 6 (Backlund, Tkachuk), 11:10.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-8-8_23. Montreal 12-22-6_40.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Montreal 2 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 2-0-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Price 2-1-2 (23-21).

T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

