Flames-Canadiens Sums

Calgary 1 0 1—2 Montreal 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 4 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 16:46. Penalties_Petry, MTL, (tripping), 1:19; Shaw, MTL, (holding), 9:24; Frolik, CGY, (hooking), 19:53.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Petry 1 (Drouin, Domi), 15:50 (pp). 3, Montreal, Gallagher 5 (Petry, Domi), 17:29 (pp). 4, Montreal, Drouin 3 (Ouellet), 19:11. Penalties_Petry, MTL, (slashing), 5:47; Giordano, CGY, (holding), 6:01; Ryan, CGY, (tripping), 9:21; Brodie, CGY, (interference), 14:47; Hanifin, CGY, (hooking), 16:26; Shaw, MTL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:36.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Lindholm 6 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 11:10. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (hooking), 14:04.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-8-8_23. Montreal 12-22-6_40.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Montreal 2 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 2-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Price 3-1-2 (23-21).

A_21,028 (21,288). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

