Flames-Canucks Sum

October 4, 2018 1:15 am
 
Calgary 0 0 2—2
Vancouver 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 1 (Eriksson, Goldobin), 13:48.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Goldobin 1 (Eriksson, Pettersson), 1:52. 3, Vancouver, Leipsic 1 (Gudbranson, Beagle), 2:20. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 1 (Czarnik, Hanifin), 3:08. 5, Vancouver, Virtanen 1 (Sutter, Tanev), 5:46. 6, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Gaudreau, Neal), 8:08. 7, Vancouver, Motte 1 (Granlund), 19:12.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-17_35. Vancouver 10-5-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 7; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 0-1-0 (22 shots-18 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 1-0-0 (35-33).

A_18,870 (18,910). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

