Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Maple Leafs Sums

October 29, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 3—3
Toronto 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (slashing), 10:58; Neal, CGY, (slashing), 10:58; Brown, TOR, (cross checking), 12:55; Neal, CGY, (interference), 19:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (interference), 6:43.

Third Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 5 (Giordano, E.Lindholm), 5:39 (pp). 2, Calgary, E.Lindholm 8 (Gaudreau, Monahan), 6:34. 3, Toronto, Kadri 3 (Marner, Rielly), 16:07 (pp). 4, Calgary, Frolik 5, 19:54. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (interference), 5:21; Tkachuk, CGY, (holding), 14:06; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 14:57.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-12-10_34. Toronto 4-11-10_25.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 4-4-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-4-0 (33-31).

A_18,989 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president