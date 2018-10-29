Flames-Maple Leafs Sums

Calgary 0 0 3—3 Toronto 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (slashing), 10:58; Neal, CGY, (slashing), 10:58; Brown, TOR, (cross checking), 12:55; Neal, CGY, (interference), 19:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (interference), 6:43.

Third Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 5 (Giordano, E.Lindholm), 5:39 (pp). 2, Calgary, E.Lindholm 8 (Gaudreau, Monahan), 6:34. 3, Toronto, Kadri 3 (Marner, Rielly), 16:07 (pp). 4, Calgary, Frolik 5, 19:54. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (interference), 5:21; Tkachuk, CGY, (holding), 14:06; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 14:57.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-12-10_34. Toronto 4-11-10_25.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 4-4-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 6-4-0 (33-31).

A_18,989 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

