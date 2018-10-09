Listen Live Sports

Flames-Predators Sums

October 9, 2018 10:52 pm
 
Calgary 1 1 1—3
Nashville 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (J.Gaudreau), 16:11 (pp). Penalties_Subban, NSH, (tripping), 0:58; Ekholm, NSH, (hooking), 15:13.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Monahan 3 (Tkachuk, J.Gaudreau), 5:22 (pp). Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Fiala (too many men on the ice), 4:42; Tkachuk, CGY, (tripping), 9:16; Stone, CGY, (tripping), 9:16; Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 17:16.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Monahan 4 (Brodie, J.Gaudreau), 0:33. Penalties_Fiala, NSH, (slashing), 5:21; Lindholm, CGY, (cross checking), 11:47.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-9-10_27. Nashville 7-21-15_43.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, M.Smith 1-1-0 (43 shots-43 saves). Nashville, Rinne 1-0-0 (27-24).

T_2:32.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Furman South. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

