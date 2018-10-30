Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Sabres Sums

October 30, 2018 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 1 1—2
Buffalo 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 4 (Pominville), 16:30. Penalties_Beaulieu, BUF, (tripping), 6:23; Sheary, BUF, (slashing), 11:47; Tkachuk, CGY, (holding stick), 17:48.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Sheary, BUF, (hooking), 14:00; Eichel, BUF, (elbowing), 19:07.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Tkachuk 5 (Lindholm, Monahan), 19:04. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (charging), 7:22; Tkachuk, CGY, (tripping), 20:00.

Overtime_3, Calgary, Gaudreau 6 (Giordano, Monahan), 2:40. Penalties_None.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-16-9-2_38. Buffalo 11-11-5-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 3-1-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 4-4-1 (38-36).

A_15,196 (19,070). T_2:39.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress