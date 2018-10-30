Flames-Sabres Sums

Calgary 0 0 1 1—2 Buffalo 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 4 (Pominville), 16:30. Penalties_Beaulieu, BUF, (tripping), 6:23; Sheary, BUF, (slashing), 11:47; Tkachuk, CGY, (holding stick), 17:48.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Sheary, BUF, (hooking), 14:00; Eichel, BUF, (elbowing), 19:07.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Tkachuk 5 (Lindholm, Monahan), 19:04. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (charging), 7:22; Tkachuk, CGY, (tripping), 20:00.

Overtime_3, Calgary, Gaudreau 6 (Giordano, Monahan), 2:40. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-16-9-2_38. Buffalo 11-11-5-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 3-1-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 4-4-1 (38-36).

A_15,196 (19,070). T_2:39.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.