Florida A&M locks down Norfolk St. in 17-0 victory

October 7, 2018 12:13 am
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Stanley threw for 149 yards and a touchdown and Bishop Bonnett ran for 80 yards and a score and Florida A&M beat Norfolk State 17-0 on Saturday.

Leading by a field goal entering the fourth, Stanley threw a 13-yard TD to Chad Hunter with 9:59 remaining before Bonnett wrapped it up with a 14-yard run with 2:34 to go. Florida A&M (4-2, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) hadn’t shut out an opponent since a 31-0 win against Savannah State on Oct. 16, 2010.

The victory was the third straight for the Rattlers, their longest since a four-game winning streak in 2011, while the three conference wins represent their best 3-0 start in league play since 2009. The win was also the fourth of the year for FAMU, which last posted four wins in a season in 2016 (4-7).

Juwan Carter threw for 212 yards for Norfolk State (3-2, 2-1) and was intercepted three times. The Spartans managed just 79 yards rushing on 26 carries.

