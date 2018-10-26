Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida St. Preview Capsule

October 26, 2018 12:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Florida State

Last season: 23-12, reached third Elite Eight in school history.

Nickname: Seminoles.

Coach: Leonard Hamilton.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Conference: Atlantic Coast.

Who’s gone: Guard Braian Angola (graduated, will play for Orlando Magic’s G League team in Lakeland), guard C.J. Walker (transfer to Ohio State), center Ike Obiagu (transfer to Seton Hall), forward Brandon Allen (graduated).

Who’s back: The Seminoles return seven of their top nine scorers and their top five rebounders. But the team’s leading scorer, senior F Phil Cofer, is out for at least six weeks after suffering a foot injury in practice. Cofer led FSU in scoring (12.8 points) and was second in rebounding (5.1) in 2017-18. Senior G Terance Mann is a versatile scorer who is coming off his best season (12.6 points and team-leading 5.4 rebounds). Trent Forrest steps into the starting point guard role, and the junior drives the lane through traffic with confidence. The rising star is sophomore F Mfiondu Kabengele, who averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last season. Senior G P.J. Savoy is a sparkplug off the bench who knocked down 50 three-pointers last season.

Who’s new: Florida State landed graduate transfer David Nichols, who averaged 14.6 points last season, from Albany. Freshman guard Devin Vassell averaged 16.7 points per game as a senior at Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge.

The Skinny: Florida State has the length, depth and athleticism to compete with any of the ACC teams. Cofer’s injury is a significant setback but he could return ahead of the start of ACC play in January.

Expectations: The Seminoles face a challenging schedule against seven teams ranked in the AP’s preseason top 25, not to mention rivalry games against Florida and Miami, but should be able to win 20 games for a fourth straight season. A third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament is also likely.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War