Florida State suspends 2 players for first half vs NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State will be without leading receiver Nyqwan Murray and reserve linebacker Zaquandre White for the first half of Saturday’s game at North Carolina State.

Coach Willie Taggart announced the suspensions on Monday. Murray and White both threw punches at Clemson players in separate second-half incidents Saturday’s 59-10 loss to the Tigers.

Murray leads Florida State (4-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 40 receptions and 536 receiving yards. The senior, who has 1,646 career receiving yards, also has three touchdown receptions this season.

White, a redshirt freshman, moved from tailback to linebacker in preseason camp and has 12 tackles.

The Seminoles are desperate for a win over the Wolfpack as they look to continue their streak of bowl-eligibility, which dates to 1982. Florida State has four games remaining, including three against ranked teams: No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 13 Florida and No. 24 Boston College.

