Florida’s Micheal Haley enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

October 12, 2018 5:40 pm
 
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micheal Haley will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL and NHL Players Association’s player assistance program for undisclosed reasons.

Haley has not appeared in either of the two Panthers’ games this season.

The 32-year-old led the NHL with 212 penalty minutes last season, while scoring three goals and adding six assists. The NHL says it will have no further comment on the circumstances surrounding Haley being away from the team.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says that Haley remains “a valued part of our team and Panthers family. He has our full support as he takes the time he needs to tend to this matter.”

This season will be Haley’s ninth in the NHL, and Florida is his fourth club.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

