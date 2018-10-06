Flyers-Avalanche Sum

Philadelphia 1 1 0—2 Colorado 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Colorado, Wilson 1 (Kerfoot, Johnson), 1:35. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 1 (Giroux, Konecny), 7:30. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Girard), 12:58.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Vorobyov 1, 2:00. 5, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (MacKinnon, Johnson), 7:18.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Wilson 2 (Kerfoot, Soderberg), 16:21 (pp). 7, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Johnson, Rantanen), 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-13-12_37. Colorado 14-14-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 1-0-0 (37-35).

A_16,768 (18,007). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.

