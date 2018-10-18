Flyers-Blue Jackets Sums

Philadelphia 2 0 1—3 Columbus 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Giroux, Hagg), 10:06. 2, Columbus, Duclair 2 (Nutivaara, Murray), 17:53. 3, Philadelphia, Couturier 3 (Provorov, Giroux), 19:10. Penalties_Kukan, CBJ, (delay of game), 4:33; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 14:03.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Panarin), 1:34. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 4 (Panarin), 4:42. 6, Columbus, Foligno 3 (Werenski, Savard), 8:34. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, Lindblom 2 (Konecny), 1:07. 8, Columbus, Anderson 4, 15:12. 9, Columbus, Milano 1 (Bjorkstrand), 17:48. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (slashing), 2:27; Weal, PHI, (tripping), 12:39.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-12-8_35. Columbus 12-10-6_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 2-0-0 (28 shots-22 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 1-2-0 (35-32).

T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.