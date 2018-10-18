Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Blue Jackets Sums

October 18, 2018 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 0 1—3
Columbus 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Giroux, Hagg), 10:06. 2, Columbus, Duclair 2 (Nutivaara, Murray), 17:53. 3, Philadelphia, Couturier 3 (Provorov, Giroux), 19:10. Penalties_Kukan, CBJ, (delay of game), 4:33; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 14:03.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Panarin), 1:34. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 4 (Panarin), 4:42. 6, Columbus, Foligno 3 (Werenski, Savard), 8:34. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, Lindblom 2 (Konecny), 1:07. 8, Columbus, Anderson 4, 15:12. 9, Columbus, Milano 1 (Bjorkstrand), 17:48. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (slashing), 2:27; Weal, PHI, (tripping), 12:39.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-12-8_35. Columbus 12-10-6_28.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 2-0-0 (28 shots-22 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 1-2-0 (35-32).

T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers