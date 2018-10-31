Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Ducks Sum

October 31, 2018 1:36 am
 
Philadelphia 1 1 1—3
Anaheim 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 3:07 (pp).

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Aberg 3 (Lindholm, Rakell), 1:45. 3, Philadelphia, Provorov 1 (Giroux, Patrick), 8:57.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Aberg 4 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 17:48 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Patrick 3 (Hagg, Lindblom), 18:09.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-17-9_36. Anaheim 7-9-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 3-5-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Miller 1-2-0 (36-33).

A_16,450 (17,174). T_2:57.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

