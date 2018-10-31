Flyers-Ducks Sum

|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|1—3
|Anaheim
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 3:07 (pp).
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Aberg 3 (Lindholm, Rakell), 1:45. 3, Philadelphia, Provorov 1 (Giroux, Patrick), 8:57.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Aberg 4 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 17:48 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Patrick 3 (Hagg, Lindblom), 18:09.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-17-9_36. Anaheim 7-9-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 3-5-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Miller 1-2-0 (36-33).
A_16,450 (17,174). T_2:57.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.
