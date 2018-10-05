Flyers-Golden Knights Sum

Philadelphia 2 3 0—5 Vegas 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 1 (Fleury, Merrill), 6:37. 2, Philadelphia, Lindblom 1 (Voracek, Sanheim), 11:24. 3, Philadelphia, Simmonds 1 (Hagg), 18:43.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Simmonds 2 (Giroux, Voracek), 2:58 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Hagg 1 (Vorobyov, van Riemsdyk), 6:11. 6, Philadelphia, Laughton 1 (Raffl, Gudas), 7:17.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Bellemare 1, 8:28 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-9-7_25. Vegas 8-9-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-0-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Vegas, Fleury 0-1-0 (16-11), Subban 0-0-0 (9-9).

A_18,555 (17,367). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

