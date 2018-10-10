Flyers-Senators Sums

Philadelphia 1 3 3—7 Ottawa 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Lajoie, Tierney), 8:39 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Voracek 1 (Giroux, Gostisbehere), 14:44 (pp). Penalties_Boedker, OTT, (high sticking), 1:04; MacDonald, PHI, (hooking), 3:42; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 6:57; DeMelo, OTT, (tripping), 9:01; Wideman, OTT, (hooking), 14:09; Raffl, PHI, (high sticking), 18:05.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Boedker, Chabot), 1:20. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 2 (Gudas, Voracek), 3:04. 5, Philadelphia, Voracek 2 (Gudas), 6:35. 6, Ottawa, Lajoie 2 (Tierney, Tkachuk), 11:13 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (MacDonald, Weise), 15:45. Penalties_Formenton, OTT, (roughing), 10:19; Lehtera, PHI, served by Konecny, (cross checking), 10:19; Lehtera, PHI, (roughing), 10:19; Hagg, PHI, served by Konecny, (roughing), 14:17; Formenton, OTT, (roughing), 14:17; Ryan, OTT, (roughing), 14:17; Lindblom, PHI, (roughing), 14:17; Lehtera, PHI, (roughing), 14:17; Tierney, OTT, (roughing), 14:17; Hagg, PHI, (interference), 14:17; Dzingel, OTT, (interference), 15:04.

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Hagg 2 (Weise, Raffl), 4:08. 9, Philadelphia, Giroux 1 (Gostisbehere, Voracek), 12:37 (pp). 10, Ottawa, Lajoie 3 (Boedker, Tierney), 17:08 (pp). 11, Philadelphia, Laughton 3 (Voracek, Gudas), 19:25. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, served by Boedker, (roughing), 1:29; Tkachuk, OTT, (roughing), 1:29; Laughton, PHI, (roughing), 1:29; Stone, OTT, (tripping), 8:29; Smith, OTT, (high sticking), 11:58; Weise, PHI, (interference), 13:18; Lehtera, PHI, (interference), 16:58.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 16-9-20_45. Ottawa 14-12-9_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 7; Ottawa 3 of 7.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Pickard 1-0-0 (35 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 1-1-1 (44-38).

A_13,215 (18,572). T_2:40.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.