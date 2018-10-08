Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers’ van Riemsdyk out 5-6 weeks with lower-body injury

October 8, 2018 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk is out five to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

General manager Ron Hextall announced the time frame for van Riemsdyk’s absence Monday. Van Riemsdyk was hit with a shot from Avalanche defenseman Mark Barberio during the first period of Philadelphia’s game at Colorado on Saturday night.

Van Riemsdyk was playing just his second game back with the Flyers after they signed him to a $35 million, five-year contract July 1. He had an assist in a season-opening victory at Vegas last week.

With van Riemsdyk out, 22-year-old Oskar Lindblom is expected to move up in the lineup. The Flyers host the San Jose Sharks in their home opener Tuesday.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education