For Games of Saturday October 13

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Los Angeles Ryu (L) 7-3 1.97 11-5 0-0 0.0 0.00 Milwaukee Miley (L) 4:09p 5-2 2.57 13-4 1-0 13.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Ryu 3-0 19.0 0.47 Miley 0-0 11.2 4.63

AMERICAN LEAGUE 2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Verlander (R) 16-9 2.52 22-13 0-0 6.0 3.00 Boston Sale (L) 8:09p 12-4 2.11 19-9 0-1 6.0 6.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Verlander 1-0 17.1 1.04 Sale 1-0 13.1 4.73

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

