For Games of Saturday October 27

|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Boston
|Eovaldi
|(R)
|6-7
|3.81
|10-13
|0-0
|2.0
|0.00
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Hill
|(L)
|8:09p
|11-5
|3.66
|16-10
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|2-0
|15.0
|1.80
|Hill
|1-0
|16.1
|1.65
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
