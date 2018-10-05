For Games of Saturday October 6

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|(R)
|17-10
|3.38
|18-12
|1-1
|13.1
|5.40
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|4:37p
|15-5
|2.88
|24-8
|0-0
|7.0
|3.86
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|1-1
|18.2
|2.41
|Cole
|2-0
|18.0
|3.00
___
|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|New York
|Tanaka
|(R)
|12-6
|3.75
|16-11
|1-0
|19.0
|7.58
|Boston
|Price
|(L)
|8:15p
|16-7
|3.58
|22-8
|0-3
|15.2
|10.34
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|1-1
|14.0
|5.14
|Price
|2-1
|17.1
|3.63
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.