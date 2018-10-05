Listen Live Sports

For Games of Saturday October 6

October 5, 2018 5:31 pm
 
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Cleveland Carrasco (R) 17-10 3.38 18-12 1-1 13.1 5.40
Houston Cole (R) 4:37p 15-5 2.88 24-8 0-0 7.0 3.86
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Carrasco 1-1 18.2 2.41
Cole 2-0 18.0 3.00

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
New York Tanaka (R) 12-6 3.75 16-11 1-0 19.0 7.58
Boston Price (L) 8:15p 16-7 3.58 22-8 0-3 15.2 10.34
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Tanaka 1-1 14.0 5.14
Price 2-1 17.1 3.63

INTERLEAGUE
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

