For Games of Sunday October 14

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Houston Cole (R) 15-5 2.88 25-8 1-0 13.0 3.46 Boston Price (L) 7:09p 16-7 3.58 22-9 1-0 12.1 3.65

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Cole 2-0 20.0 2.25 Price 1-2 12.0 7.50

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

