For Games of Sunday October 14

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Houston
|Cole
|(R)
|15-5
|2.88
|25-8
|1-0
|13.0
|3.46
|Boston
|Price
|(L)
|7:09p
|16-7
|3.58
|22-9
|1-0
|12.1
|3.65
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Cole
|2-0
|20.0
|2.25
|Price
|1-2
|12.0
|7.50
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
