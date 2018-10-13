Listen Live Sports

For Games of Sunday October 14

October 13, 2018
 
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston Cole (R) 15-5 2.88 25-8 1-0 13.0 3.46
Boston Price (L) 7:09p 16-7 3.58 22-9 1-0 12.1 3.65
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Cole 2-0 20.0 2.25
Price 1-2 12.0 7.50

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

