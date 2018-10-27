Listen Live Sports

For Games of Sunday October 28

October 27, 2018 5:31 pm
 
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Boston Sale (L) 12-4 2.11 20-10 0-0 4.0 6.75
Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 8:15p 9-5 2.73 18-12 0-1 4.0 11.25
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Sale 1-0 13.1 4.73
Kershaw 1-2 14.0 6.43

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

