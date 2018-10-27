For Games of Sunday October 28

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Boston
|Sale
|(L)
|12-4
|2.11
|20-10
|0-0
|4.0
|6.75
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Kershaw
|(L)
|8:15p
|9-5
|2.73
|18-12
|0-1
|4.0
|11.25
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Sale
|1-0
|13.1
|4.73
|Kershaw
|1-2
|14.0
|6.43
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.