For Games of Sunday October 28

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Boston Sale (L) 12-4 2.11 20-10 0-0 4.0 6.75 Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 8:15p 9-5 2.73 18-12 0-1 4.0 11.25

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Sale 1-0 13.1 4.73 Kershaw 1-2 14.0 6.43

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

