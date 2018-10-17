Listen Live Sports

For Games of Thursday October 18

October 17, 2018 8:26 pm
 
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Boston Price (L) 16-7 3.58 23-9 1-0 17.0 4.76
Houston Verlander (R) 8:09p 16-9 2.52 23-13 1-0 12.0 3.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Price 1-1 11.1 7.94
Verlander 2-0 17.1 2.08

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

