For Games of Thursday October 18

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Boston
|Price
|(L)
|16-7
|3.58
|23-9
|1-0
|17.0
|4.76
|Houston
|Verlander
|(R)
|8:09p
|16-9
|2.52
|23-13
|1-0
|12.0
|3.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Price
|1-1
|11.1
|7.94
|Verlander
|2-0
|17.1
|2.08
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
