For Games of Tuesday October 2

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Colorado
|TBD
|( )
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Chicago
|Lester
|(L)
|8:00p
|18-6
|3.30
|24-9
|0-0
|5.2
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Lester
|3-0
|18.0
|1.00
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|INTERLEAGUE
|KEY
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
