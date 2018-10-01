For Games of Tuesday October 2

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Colorado TBD ( ) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00 Chicago Lester (L) 8:00p 18-6 3.30 24-9 0-0 5.2 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA TBD 0-0 0.0 0.00 Lester 3-0 18.0 1.00

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.